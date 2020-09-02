More
    Alaska’s Catholic hospital offers transgender hormones

    Joel Davidson
    By Joel Davidson
    AlaskaWatchman.com

    Alaska’s flagship Catholic hospital, which claims to operate in accord with Catholic ethical guidelines, offers powerful hormones to assist Alaskans in “transitioning” to the opposite sex.

    Screen capture image from Providence Health & Services website.

    Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage openly advertises “hormone therapy for patients who are transitioning.” This commonly results in permanent sterilization and increases the risk of stroke and blood clotting in men who wish to appear as women.

    In addition to providing hormones that alter a person’s biological features so they can appear as the opposite sex, Providence’s website also offers references to the most radical LGBTQ groups in Alaska, including Identity, which organizes drag queen shows for young children at the Loussac Library.

    Additionally, Providence’s website directs people to the Pride Foundation, PFLAG, Alaskans Together for Equality and Covenant House Alaska as local resources for LGBTQ services.

    Identity’s website lists Providence as one of several health providers that serve the LGBTQ population. It also highlights three doctors with offices at Providence who provide LGBTQ medical services. This include two pediatric physicians who work with children.

    Children and teens who undergo hormonal treatments fail to biologically mature. They can also suffer from seizures, bone deterioration, heart failure and permanent damage to reproductive organs.

    Providence has deviated from its Christian roots over the past few decades.

    While Providence has historic ties to the Catholic faith, and still maintains a chapel and a large statue of Christ outside its main entrance, the institution has deviated from its Christian roots over the past few decades. Founded by the Sisters of Providence to serve the medical needs of Alaskans, the hospital website now states that it strives to “recruit, retain and support an LGBTQI inclusive workforce.”

    The administration of transgender hormones is not the first time Providence has strayed from Catholic ethical principles for healthcare. Since 2011 it has been home to the Alaska Women’s Health Center, which refers women for abortions and provides contraceptive pills known to cause early abortion. These services are in direct violation of the Ethical and Religious Directives (ERDs) for Catholic hospitals as established by U.S. Catholic bishops. The ERDs give specific instructions to hospitals on how to operate in harmony with Catholic moral and ethical teachings, which Providence claims to follow.

    According to the Ethical and Religious Directives, “If it is discovered that a Catholic health care institution might be wrongly cooperating with immoral procedures, the local diocesan bishop should be informed immediately,” and “the leaders of the institution should resolve the situation as soon as reasonably possible.”

    Anchorage Bishop Andrew Bellisario is head of the Anchorage Archdiocese and charged with shepherding area parishes and Catholic outreaches.

    KEY CONTACTS

    • Click here to contact Anchorage Bishop Andrew Bellisario.
    • Providence Alaska Region Board provides leadership in operational performance, strategic development, and oversight of ministries within Providence Health & Services Alaska. Click hereto contact the board.
    Joel is Editor-in-Chief of the Alaska Watchman. Joel is an award winning journalist and has been reporting for over 20 years, He is a proud father of 8 children, and lives in Palmer, Alaska.

    1 Comment

    1. I wonder how much $$$ the Archdiocese of Anchorage gets from Providence annually.

      The name “Catholic” should be stripped from Providence Hospital.

      I wonder if ideology, money, fear of reprisal for standing up for the Truth, or all three compel the Archdiocese to accept the heinous aberrations that continue to occur at a Catholic hospital under its jurisdiction.

